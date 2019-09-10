Miami Trace tops McClain, 7-4

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team visited McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Lady Tigers.

Miami Trace had its highest-scoring match of the season thus far, prevailing, 7-4.

The match was tied 3-3 at the intermission.

McClain scored first with 36:44 mark with a goal from Kerrigan Pollard.

Miami Trace responded when Morgan Eggleton scored the first of her three goals on the night with an assist from Magarah Bloom at the 25:58 mark.

Pollard scored again for McClain with 11:11 to play in the half.

The Lady Panthers tied the match with a goal from Jenna Griffith with 4:21 to play in the half.

McClain’s Peyton Pryor scored with 1:52 left in the half. Pollard had the assist.

“I think we came out very strong in the second half,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

Eggleton completed the hat trick and Bloom picked up her third assist on the night at the 34:42 mark of the second half.

Reagan Barton scored for Miami Trace with 17:43 remaining to give Miami Trace a 5-3 lead.

Bloom scored (assist to Barton) with 15:24 and Kaylie Lott scored for Miami Trace off a corner kick by Bloom at the 10:18 mark.

Pollard scored again for the Lady Tigers with two minutes to play for the 7-4 final.

“This was the best game we’ve played as a team this season,” Francis said. “They definitely came together and played with intensity. I’m very, very proud of their efforts tonight.”

Miami Trace had 21 shots on goal. Keeper Aubrey Schwartz had 12 saves.

McClain (3-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 FAC) took 17 shots. Their keeper, Macey McCune, totalled 11 saves.

In other Frontier Athletic Conference matches Tuesday, Chillicothe beat Washington, 15-0 and Hillsboro shut out Jackson, 3-0.

Miami Trace (3-3 overall, 1-1 in the FAC) will play at Hillsboro Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Magarah Bloom (at right) brings the ball up the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Magarah-Bloom-MT-girls-soc-at-Mc-9-10-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Magarah Bloom (at right) brings the ball up the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald