Panthers edge McClain Tigers, 4-3

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team made the trip down SR 41 to Greenfield for a match with the McClain Tigers on a hot Tuesday afternoon and evening, Sept. 10.

Miami Trace held on for a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers led 2-1 at halftime.

The Tigers’ Hayden Hice scored first on a rebound off a corner kick by Braden Bergstrom at the 33:05 mark of the first half.

Miami Trace responded with 23:37 left in the half when Kyler Conn scored, assisted by Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra.

At the 5:03 mark, Ethan Steele assisted Conn to give the Panthers the aforementioned 2-1 halftime lead.

With 24:48 remaining in the second half, Miami Trace’s Caleb Perry scored with an assist from Kody Burns.

With 12:03 to play in the match, McClain’s Bergstrom converted a penalty kick.

Miami Trace had 25 shots on goal to seven for McClain.

Justin Shoemaker had two saves in goal for the Panthers.

McClain’s keeper, Noah Reeves, had 11 saves.

McClain is now 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the FAC.

“McClain plays us tougher than probably anybody in the league,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “We love their coaching staff over there. We know their kids. We have a nice little rivalry with these guys. They always play us close.

“Before the game I had a feeling it was going to be a one goal difference,” Thoroman said. “We felt like we had a pretty dominant performance looking at shots on goal, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard. We have to finish our chances.”

The Panthers (4-2 overall, 1-1 in the FAC) will be back in action Thursday for another Frontier Athletic Conference match, this one at Hillsboro, starting at 5 p.m.

In other FAC matches Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 18-0 and Jackson beat Hillsboro, 2-0.