WHS’ Copas wins ZT cc invit.

KINNIKINNICK — Washington High School junior Cloe Copas rose to the top of the field in winning the Zane Trace Invitational cross country event Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Copas placed first in a time of 20:32.26, over 19 seconds ahead of second place (Danielle Fleurima of Chillicothe, 20:51.79).

Another runner from the Frontier Athletic Conference, Mazie Wechter, a senior from Jackson, was third in 20:54.97.

Senior Ciara Colwell of Fairfield was sixth in 21:00.72.

There were 165 runners in the high school girls event.

Sophomore Mallory Conklin was the first runner from Miami Trace to finish, placing 18th in 22:30.26.

Athens won the team meet with 98 placement points.

Little Miami was second with 112 points.

Chillicothe placed fourth with 146 points; Miami Trace was sixth with 221 points and Washington was eighth with 244 points.

Jackson was 14th with 337 points; Paint Valley was 17th with 418 points and Adena was 19th with 452 points.

Hailey Legge of McClain placed 78th in 26:39.70.

Other results for Miami Trace: Kylie Petitt, 38th, 23:56.67; Meghan Cory, 58th, 25:23.59; Aubrey McCoy, 64th, 25:48.34; Devan Thomas, 79th, 26:42.73; Annabella Szcerbiak, 99th, 27:34.69; Lilly Litteral, 109th, 28:08.30; Saylor Preston, 129th, 29:49.00; Hayley Lucas, 135th, 30:36.18; Laikyn Hughes, 162nd, 40:34.87.

Other results for Washington: Kaelin Pfeifer, 20th, 22:35.25; Diya Patel, 72nd, 26:23.25; Kayli Merritt, 88th, 27:01.13; Abby Tackage, 122nd, 29:12.11; Mia Moats, 131st, 29:52.64; Madison Greenly, 164th, 43:50.91.

In the middle school girls race, Ginny Trent of Miami Trace placed 11th out of 108 runners in a time of 14:49.44.

Trinity George was the first runner from Washington to cross the finish line, placing 31st in 16:29.25.

Miami Trace placed sixth out of 13 teams with 151 placement points.

Washington did not have enough runners to record a team score.

Other results for Miami Trace: Mackenzie Cory, 22nd, 15:35.36; Amberly Szczerbiak, 35th, 16:43.48; Klynn Cornell, 65th, 18:25.16; Zoey Blanton, 70th, 18:46.85; Kiersten Kulin, 97th, 22:53.85; Briana York, 98th, 23:08.52; Jacinta Pettit, 101st, 23:52.57; Kiara Blair, 102nd, 25:28.78; Lillee Joseph, 104th, 27:04.52; Sarah Warner, 105th, 27:10.19.

Other results for Washington: Angel Grove, 33rd, 16:41.87; Lyndynn Gibbs, 58th, 17:52.64; Kaylee Mossbarger, 95th, 22:05.38.

Circleville’s Ellie Patrick won with a time of 13:31.35.

Bishop Flaget’s Molly Prochaska was 10th in 14:46.25; Chillicothe’s Kathrine McCallum was 16th in 14:59.97; Rylie Kilgour of Jackson was 25th in 15:53.19; Alara Cox of Greenfield was 63rd in 18:22.64.

Miami Trace will be at Ross Southeastern Saturday and Washington will take part in the meet at Cedarville Saturday. Both events start at 9 a.m.

Washington’s Cloe Copas leads the way in the Zane Trace Invitiational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Copas won the meet in a field of 165 runners in a time of 20:32.36. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Cloe-Copas-at-Zane-Trace-meet-9-7-2019.jpg Washington’s Cloe Copas leads the way in the Zane Trace Invitiational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Copas won the meet in a field of 165 runners in a time of 20:32.36. Photos by Roger Blum Cloe Copas holds the trophy she received after winning the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Cloe-Copas-with-trophy-at-Zane-Trace-9-7-2019.jpg Cloe Copas holds the trophy she received after winning the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Photos by Roger Blum