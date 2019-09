WAVERLY — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team traveled down into Pike County Saturday to take on the Waverly Lady Tigers in a non-conference match.

Waverly won the event in three sets, 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.

Laura Robinson led Miami Trace in kills with 12.

Sidney Howard was tops in blocks with six.

Miami Trace is at McClain Tuesday with the j-v match beginning at 5 p.m.