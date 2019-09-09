Panthers 2nd at Zane Trace Invit.

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Panthers boys cross country team is off and running for the 2019 season.

The Panthers placed second out of 20 teams in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7.

Miami Trace was also runner-up at the Ohio Classic in Hillsboro (out of nine teams).

The Panthers totaled 119 placement points at Zane Trace.

“We have had an excellent couple of meets to start the year,” Miami Trace head coach Jeff Smallwood said.

Athens won the meet with 91 placement points.

Little Miami was third (127) and Leesburg Fairfield was fourth (also with 127 points). The tiebreaker there was the sixth runner for both teams (46th place for Little Miami and 91st place for Fairfield).

Chillicothe placed fifth with 135 points, Adena was eighth with 244 points, Jackson was 14th with 385 points, Washington was 17th with 418 points and McClain was 20th with 456 points.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the high school boys race with a time of 16:32.49. There were a total of 219 runners taking part.

Cohen Frost of Fairfield placed third in 17:03.83.

Bo Little of Miami Trace was 11th in 18:01.76.

Teammate Henry DeBruin was 12th in 18:06.04.

Karson Runk of Washington High School was the first Blue Lion to finish, placing 41st in a time of 19:01.57.

Other results for Miami Trace: Caleb Brannigan, 22nd, 18:30.25; Simon DeBruin, 36th, 18:49.67; Mcale Callahan, 38th, 18:53.01; Graham Carson, 53rd, 19:41.16; Jaden Rowe, 62nd, 20:00.40; Christian Rossiter, 88th, 21:12.11; Max Trimble, 145th, 22:56.13; Matthew Warner, 150th, 23:05.18; Fletcher Havens, 173rd, 24:20.96; Wesley May, 192nd, 26:03.54.

Other results for Washington: Jaedan Meriweather, 86th, 21:09.75; Chase Mallow, 101st, 21:42.21; Branton Dawes, 137th, 22:50.35; Ian Roush, 148th, 22:59.99; Josh Waters, 151st, 23:16.94; Bryce Warner, 159th, 23:49.18; Brayden May, 163rd, 24:00.60; Ryan Elrich, 169th, 24:15.89; Jonah Waters, 185th, 25:28.94; Caden Hott, 190th, 26:00.54; Luke Rader, 200th, 27:05.85; Justin Grove, 208th, 28:12.06; Zyon Wilson, 213th, 30:01.37; Thomas May, 214th, 30:27.63.

Chillicothe’s Oscar Mikus was 16th in 18:11.96.

Jackson’s Chris Hughes was 23rd in 18:30.80; Paul Bliss of McClain placed 76th in 20:36.06.

In the middle school boys race (3000-meters), Washington’s Isaac Colter placed 10th in 12:34.92.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace finished 14th in 12:57.14.

Washington had enough runners for a team score and placed ninth with 201 placement points.

Utica won the event with 74 placement points.

Jackson was second with 80 points.

Fairfield was 10th with 203 points.

Other results for Washington: John Wall, 64th, 14:54.92; Gage Merritt, 68th, 15:13.28; Jakob Hoosier, 72nd, 15:17.72; Gabe Wightman, 93rd, 16:20.86; Isiah Wightman, 102nd, 16:38.06; Nathan Upthegrove, 113th, 18:32.16; Mason Mullins, 116th, 17:17.42; Bevin Wilson, 118th, 19:57.33; Toby Lovett, 127th, 21:48.80; Jon Rader, 128th, 21:56.42.

Other results for Miami Trace: Marcus Jackson, 16th, 13:04.72; Tristan Combs, 46th, 14:06.84; Trace Bartruff, 82nd, 15:44.36.

Jacob Walker of Jackson was eighth in 12:21.50; Ryan Blum of Bishop Flaget was 12th in 12:47.15; Reid Proctor of Chillicothe was 17th in 13:11.67; Larkin Friend of Fairfield was 29th in 13:32.98; Justin Legge of Greenfield was 49th in 14:17.83.

Washington will run next at Cedarville Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Miami Trace will compete at Ross Southeastern Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team placed second out of 20 teams at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (seated, l-r); Jadon Rowe and Graham Carson; (standing, l-r); head coach Jeff Smallwood, Fletcher Havens, Caleb Brannigan, Bo Little, Mathew Warner, Mcale Callahan Max Trimble and Wesley May. Not pictured: Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin and Christian Rossiter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-boys-cc-team-at-ZT-9-7-2019.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team placed second out of 20 teams at the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (seated, l-r); Jadon Rowe and Graham Carson; (standing, l-r); head coach Jeff Smallwood, Fletcher Havens, Caleb Brannigan, Bo Little, Mathew Warner, Mcale Callahan Max Trimble and Wesley May. Not pictured: Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin and Christian Rossiter. Courtesy photos A trio of Miami Trace runners are shown competing in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (l-r); Graham Carson, Jadon Rowe and Christian Rossiter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-3-boy-cc-runners-at-ZT-9-7-2019.jpg A trio of Miami Trace runners are shown competing in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (l-r); Graham Carson, Jadon Rowe and Christian Rossiter. Courtesy photos