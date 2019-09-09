Lady Panthers soccer falls 3-0 to Athens

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team hosted Athens for a non-conference match Saturday, Sept. 7.

Athens won the match, 3-0.

Athens scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 halftime lead.

“Athens is a very solid team and gave us few opportunities to score which we were unable to capitalize on,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

Aubrey Schwartz had 15 saves in goal.

Miami Trace is now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The next match for Miami Trace is Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at McClain High School in Greenfield.