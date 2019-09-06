Hurricane defeats Miami Trace, 56-24

The Wilmington Hurricane visited former SCOL rivals Miami Trace for the second week of the 2019 football season Friday night.

After a close start to the game, Wilmington pulled away for a 56-24 victory.

Wilmington improves to 1-1 after losing the season opener last week, 41-7 to Valley View.

On an overcast, mild evening, Wilmington scored on its first possession on a 34-yard run by Malik Scott.

Rory Bell’s point after kick gave the Hurricane a 7-0 lead at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter.

The Panthers tied the game on their second possession with a 28-yard pass from Dalton Mayer to Joshua Gilmore.

Justin Shoemaker’s extra-point kick put the score at 7-7 with 4:23 remaining in the initial period.

Carter Huffman hauled in a catch and ran 60 yards to pay dirt. Bell’s kick gave the ‘Cane a 14-7 lead with 3:18 to play in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Cameron Coomer ran for a touchdown of 53 yards. Wilmington went for two points on a pass conversion, which was good, giving the Hurricane a 22-7 lead with 7:56 to play in the first half.

With 4:46 to play in the first half, Miami Trace got on the board again with a 25-yard pass from Mayer to Gilmore. Shoemaker’s kick made it 22-14.

Wilmington had an 80-yard pass play from Coomer to Isaiah Rigling. The extra-point attempt was good, giving the Hurricane a 29-14 lead with 4:29 to play in the first half.

After Miami Trace turned the ball over on downs, Wilmington scored on a 34-yard run by Rigling. The conversion attempt was no good, giving Wilmington a 35-14 lead with 2:08 to play until the intermission.

On their next possession, Miami Trace moved the ball down to Wilmington’s 10-yard line, but could not capitalize.

Before the end of the half, Wilmington attempted a 50-yard field goal. The kick had the distance, but sailed wide to the left.

Wilmington began the scoring in the third quarter with an 88-yard run by Scott.

The Hurricane scored again on a pass from Peyton Hibbard to Coomer. The extra-point kick gave the Hurricane a 49-14 lead.

Wilmington had an interception and soon Hibbard connected with Carter Huffman for a touchdown. The extra-point kick gave Wilmington a 56-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Miami Trace senior Austin Carpenter scored on a one-yard run and Shoemaker’s kick made it 56-21.

The final points of the game came on a 31-yard field goal by Shoemaker.

Miami Trace had 304 yards of offense (185 rushing and 119 passing).

Wilmington had 569 yards of offense, split virtually evenly between rushing (285) and passing (284).

Miami Trace (1-1) will be back at home next week against Logan Elm.

Wilmington will play Butler at home next week.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Friday, Chillicothe defeated Columbus Mifflin, 26-14; Goshen beat Hillsboro, 28-7 and Jackson got by Athens, 31-26.

Miami Trace’s Javin Robinette (4) pursues a Wilmington ball carrier during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Javin-Robinette-v-Wil-9-6-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Javin Robinette (4) pursues a Wilmington ball carrier during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald