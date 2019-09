The Fayette Christian School golf tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

The 10th annual event has a tee time of 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The entry fee is $50 per person and includes golf cart and lunch.

For more details or to enter, call Pastor Tony Garren at 740-606-3562 or the school office at 740-335-7262.

The tournament is sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County.