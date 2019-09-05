Westfall defeats Miami Trace, 3-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team welcomed the Mustangs from Westfall High School for a non-conference match on a sunny Thursday, Sept. 5.

Westfall won the match, 3-1.

The contest was tied, 1-1 at the half.

Senior Morgan Eggleton scored for Miami Trace with the assist from fellow senior Charlotte Jacobs. The goal came with about four minutes left in the first half.

Westfall scored the first goal of the match approximately four minutes prior to Miami Trace tying the score.

“They came out strong in the second half,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said of Westfall.

The Mustangs scored what turned out to be the winning goal about four minutes into the second half.

Senior Aubrey Schwartz had 11 saves in goal for Miami Trace.

Westfall out-shot Miami Trace, 17-7.

Miami Trace (2-2 overall, 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) is back in action at home Saturday, taking on Athens at 4 p.m. This will be a doubleheader with the varsity match first, followed by the j-v game.

Miami Trace senior Alayna Huddleson (13) defends against a Westfall player during a non-conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Alayna-Huddleson-MT-girls-soc-9-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace senior Alayna Huddleson (13) defends against a Westfall player during a non-conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald