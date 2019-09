The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team earned a non-conference win Wednesday, Sept. 4 over former South Central Ohio League rivals Clinton-Massie.

Miami Trace won, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-17.

For Miami Trace, Laura Robinson led with nine kills. Tapanga Sanderson had seven kills.

Kate Leach led the Lady Panthers in serving with six aces.

Miami Trace is at Waverly Saturday at 11 a.m. and at McClain Tuesday at 5 p.m.