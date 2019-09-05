Blue Lion soccer ties SE Panthers

Washington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

