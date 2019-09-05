Posted on by

Blue Lion soccer ties SE Panthers


Washington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.


Photo by Kenny Binegar

Washington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Ian-Rheihscheld-Blue-Lion-soccer-9-4-2019.jpgWashington’s Ian Rheinscheld (42) possesses the ball during a non-conference match at Southeastern High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Grant Kuhlwein (at right). The match ended in a 3-3 tie. The Blue Lions play next at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m. Photo by Kenny Binegar