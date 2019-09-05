Lady Lion soccer falls to Southeastern

Washington’s Eva Smalley (35) defends against Southeastern during a non-conference match Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Southeastern High School. Also pictured for Washington is Arianna Heath (2). Southeastern won, 7-0. Washington’s next match is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Chillicothe.

