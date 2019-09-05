MT tennis falls to Clinton-Massie

On a beautifully sunny Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Miami Trace girls tennis team hosted former South Central Ohio League rivals, Clinton-Massie.

The Falcons remained undefeated (8-0) on the season with a 3-2 win over Miami Trace.

At first singles, Anita Pursell lost to Nina Lazic, 2-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Bayley Thompson fell to Raelle Schulz, 2-6, 3-6.

At third singles, Cameron Bucher came back after losing the first set, 0-6, to win the match, 7-5 and 10-8.

Third singles and second doubles both went to three sets. Their respective third sets were played as a tiebreaker to 10 because, as head coach Kim Schirtzinger stated, the match was already decided.

Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone lost to Kari Cragwell and Liza Duncan, 1-6, 2-6.

Savanna Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang won at second doubles, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 over Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb.

“We were a little slow moving tonight for some reason,” Schirtzinger said. “But Cameron at third singles came back from a 0-6 first set to win her match, so we did get some moving after a while.”

Miami Trace split a pair of j-v matches.

Alex King lost to Kari Cragwell, 5-8.

Dee Page and Emma Seyfang won, 6-4, 6-0 over Sierra Reese and Robyn Birzer.

Miami Trace will play at Logan Elm Saturday at 10 a.m.

They return to Frontier Athletic Conference play at home Tuesday, hosting Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

Cameron Bucher hits the return for Miami Trace in her third singles match against Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Cameron-Bucher-MT-10us-9-4-2019.jpg Cameron Bucher hits the return for Miami Trace in her third singles match against Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald