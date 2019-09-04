Westfall wins tri-match at The Greens

On a beautiful fourth day of September, the Miami Trace High School and Washington High School girls golf teams hosted Westfall for a non-conference tri-match at The Greens.
Westfall won the match with a team total of 181.
Miami Trace was second with a 219 team score and Washington was third with a 269.
Maddi Shoults of Westfall was medalist with a 42.
Westfall’s other scores: Ella Seeley, 45; Emily Cook, 46; Elizabeth Hart, 48; Maddy Cook, 54 and Makayla Bryant, 60.
Libby Aleshire led Miami Trace with a 43.
Alyssa Butler shot a 50, Makayla Barnes, 60; Haley Davis, 66; Regan Hagler, 73; Mara Simonson, 73.
Savanah Osborne led Washington with a score of 60.
Also for Washington, Erynne Croker, 63; Taylor Hixson, 71; Kaitlyn Coder, 75 and Kennedy Sutton, 81.
Washington and Miami Trace will host a tri-match with McClain at The Greens Monday at 4 p.m.