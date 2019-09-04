Westfall wins tri-match at The Greens

On a beautiful fourth day of September, the Miami Trace High School and Washington High School girls golf teams hosted Westfall for a non-conference tri-match at The Greens.

Westfall won the match with a team total of 181.

Miami Trace was second with a 219 team score and Washington was third with a 269.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall was medalist with a 42.

Westfall’s other scores: Ella Seeley, 45; Emily Cook, 46; Elizabeth Hart, 48; Maddy Cook, 54 and Makayla Bryant, 60.

Libby Aleshire led Miami Trace with a 43.

Alyssa Butler shot a 50, Makayla Barnes, 60; Haley Davis, 66; Regan Hagler, 73; Mara Simonson, 73.

Savanah Osborne led Washington with a score of 60.

Also for Washington, Erynne Croker, 63; Taylor Hixson, 71; Kaitlyn Coder, 75 and Kennedy Sutton, 81.

Washington and Miami Trace will host a tri-match with McClain at The Greens Monday at 4 p.m.

Miami Trace senior Haley Davis watches her approach shot to the No. 1 green during a match against Miami Trace and Westfall Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Haley-Davis-MT-girls-golf-9-4-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace senior Haley Davis watches her approach shot to the No. 1 green during a match against Miami Trace and Westfall Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at The Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington sophomore Erynne Croker gets a little lift from her putter onto the No. 7 green during a match against Miami Trace and Westfall Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Erynne-Croker-LLG-9-4-2019-1.jpg Washington sophomore Erynne Croker gets a little lift from her putter onto the No. 7 green during a match against Miami Trace and Westfall Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at The Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald