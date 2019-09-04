MT tennis rallies past Washington

Miami Trace and Washington High Schools began a girls’ FAC tennis match on the courts at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The rains came and postponed the match with Washington leading, two courts to one.

The match was concluded Tuesday, Sept. 3.

At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose and Miami Trace’s Anita Pursell picked up their match, which was tied at one set each with Foose leading early in the third, 1-0.

Pursell rallied to win the third set, 6-3. Foose won the first set, 6-2 and Pursell had evened the match by taking the second set, 6-4.

“They are very even players that played out some great points,” Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger said. “(There was) a lot of back and forth but Anita pulled it out tonight. It was a really good match.”

At second singles, Shawna Conger of Washington had earlier beaten Bayley Thompson, 6-1, 6-2.

Also on Aug. 27, Miami Trace’s Alex King had won the third singles court, 6-2, 7-5 over Mei Kobayashi.

At first doubles, Washington’s Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall had defeated Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone, 6-1, 6-2 on Aug. 27.

“At second doubles, we had Kenzie Seyfang and Riley Cruea who played Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome,” Schirtzinger said. “They finished up (Tuesday) and after a very back and forth match (with) so many deuces I couldn’t count, we came out with the win. Kenzie and Riley fought very hard to win that third set. Their scores were 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. It was long but a great match.”

Miami Trace will host Chillicothe on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington's Brooklyn Foose hits the return during a first singles match against Miami Trace Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace's Anita Pursell keeps her eyes on the ball during a first singles match against Washington Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald