Lady Panthers soccer beats Zane Trace, 2-1

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team visited Zane Trace High School Tuesday, taking on the Pioneers.

Miami Trace won the match, 2-1.

Emily Powell scored first for Miami Trace with a penalty kick at the 25:58 minute mark in the first half.

That was followed by a goal from Isabella Vancouver at the 18:02 mark with an assist from Reagan Barton.

Miami Trace held a 2-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Zane Trace scored at the 25:30 mark with a goal from Haynna Addy to make the score 2-1.

Aubrey Schwartz had 14 saves in the goal for Miami Trace.

“I’m proud of our efforts tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “The girls played well and played hard though the end of the game to keep the lead.”

Miami Trace, now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, will host Westfall on Thursday at 5 p.m.