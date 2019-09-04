Posted on by

East Clinton golf beats Blue Lions


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

The Washington Blue Lion golf team played former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The Astros won the match with a team total of 185.

Washington had a team score of 202.

Gage McConnahay of East Clinton was medalist with a 39.

Brock Morris paced the Blue Lions with a 47.

Cameron Johnson shot a 49 for Washington.

Brice Cartwright had a score of 52, Brock Carter, 53; Ty Rose, 54 and Drew Ferguson, 57 for the Blue Lions.

Other scores for East Clinton: Lane Baker, 47; Nathan Ellis, 47; Evan Stewart, 52; Quinton Tolle, 63 and Gavin Denniston, 66.

Washington will play in the fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club at 4:30 p.m.

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com