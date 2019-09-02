Lady Lion volleyball wins pair at Unioto tournament

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity volleyball team competed in the Unioto tournament Saturday, Aug. 31.

Washington won two of the three matches it contested.

Washington played two Frontier Athletic Conference tournament teams, but these games do not count toward the conference standings.

In its first match, Washington took on Chillicothe. The Lady Cavs won the match, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

Statistically for Washington, Rayana Burns led with 13 kills. Brittney Wilson had 10 kills, Mallory Hicks had three and Emily Semler had three.

Wilson had two ace serves, Hicks had one and Halli Wall had one.

Aaralyne Estep led the team with 18 digs. Olivia Wayne had seven, Hicks had seven and Wall had five.

Wall led with three block assists, Burns had two block assists and Wilson had two.

Wall led the team with 27 assists.

In its second match, Washington played Fairland and won that match against the Dragons, 26-24 and 25-23.

Rayana Burns led Washington with nine kills. Emily Semler had five and Brittney Wilson had four.

Halli Wall had three ace serves and Mallory Hicks had two.

In digs, Aaralyne Estep led with 11. Kara Vohra had seven, Hicks had seven and Wall had seven.

Burns led with two solo blocks and Wall led with 20 assists.

In a match against the McClain Lady Tigers, Washington won, 25-17 and 25-13.

Rayana Burns led with seven kills. Brittney Wilson had two and Emily Semler had two.

Semler led with two ace serves.

Mackenzie Truex had nine digs and Aaralyne Estep had five.

Mallory Hicks had two solo blocks. Halli Wall had one, Burns had one, Wilson had one and Semler had one.

Wall had 12 assists and Wilson added one.

Washington (3-3 on the season) will host Western Brown for a freshman match Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. The j-v match will follow at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity match is slated for a 7:15 p.m. start.