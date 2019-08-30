Hillsboro beats Lady Lion soccer

Washington’s Arianna Heath (2) pushes the ball forward during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Washington High School. Hillsboro won the match, 11-0. Washington will play at Southeastern High School (near Chillicothe) Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Arianna Heath (2) pushes the ball forward during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Washington High School. Hillsboro won the match, 11-0. Washington will play at Southeastern High School (near Chillicothe) Wednesday at 5 p.m.