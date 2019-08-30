Hillsboro tops Blue Lion soccer

Washington’s Haydeen Entrekin (37) advances the ball while defended by a Hillsboro player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Hillsboro won the match, 11-0. Washington will play at Southeastern High School (in Ross County) Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Washington’s Haydeen Entrekin (37) advances the ball while defended by a Hillsboro player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Hillsboro won the match, 11-0. Washington will play at Southeastern High School (in Ross County) Wednesday at 7 p.m.