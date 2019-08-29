Chillicothe soccer tops Lady Panthers

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team hosted defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Chillicothe Thursday night.

Chillicothe won the match, 9-0.

It was the first FAC game for Miami Trace as the games scheduled to be played at Jackson Tuesday were postponed due to weather concerns.

Miami Trace is now 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the FAC.

“Chillicothe is a very talented team,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We definitely had a rough start here. We have a lot of things we need to work on.

“We’re still pretty young and inexperienced with how many girls we graduated from last year’s team,” Francis said. “I think we just have to learn and get settled into the game.”

In goal for Miami Trace, Aubrey Schwartz had 14 saves.

Miami Trace had just two shots on goal.

“We definitely played a defensive game most of the night,” Francis said.

Miami Trace will next play at Zane Trace Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC games Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Washington, 11-0 and McClain tied with Jackson, 4-4.

Miami Trace’s Jenna Griffith (4) tries to beat a Chillicothe player to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Jenna-Griffith-MT-girls-soc-v-Chill-8-29-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Jenna Griffith (4) tries to beat a Chillicothe player to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald