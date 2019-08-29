MT volleyball falls to Cavs, 3-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played the first regular season volleyball match in the new high school Thursday, Aug. 29.

It was a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe.

In the varsity match, Chillicothe won, 25-6, 14-25, 25-14 and 25-14.

The Lady Panthers are now 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace won the junior-varsity match against the Cavs, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-21 to improve to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

“In the first game, we weren’t prepared,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Chillicothe has been the No. 1 team in the league the last few years. When you’re playing the No. 1 team, you can’t come in and try to play catch up. We dug ourselves a big hole.

“I was proud of the girls in the second game,” Mace said. “We came back out and we put together a solid game. But then we couldn’t maintain that level of play.

“Chillicothe is very disciplined,” Mace said. “They do their jobs. They have a couple of kids who can really swing at the ball hard. We just didn’t have an answer for it tonight.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Laura Robinson led with nine kills and three blocks.

Tapanga Sanderson had three kills and three blocks and Olivia Fliehman had four kills.

Miami Trace will host Clinton-Massie Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC matches Thursday night, Washington beat Hillsboro, 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-13) and Jackson defeated McClain, 3-0 (25-17, 25-16 and 25-14).

Miami Trace’s Olivia Fliehman (12) returns the ball over the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Olivia-Fliehman-MT-vball-v-Chill-8-29-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Olivia Fliehman (12) returns the ball over the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald