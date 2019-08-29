Cavs edge MT soccer, 2-1

On a beautiful late August afternoon and evening, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the Cavaliers from Chillicothe High School.

The match was tied, 2-1 at halftime.

The second half was a scoreless battle as Chillicothe held on for a 2-1 victory.

Kyler Conn scored the first goal of the match for Miami Trace, with the assist to Jaden Haldeman at the 35:30 mark of the first half.

Chillicothe tied the match at the 24:04 mark with a goal from Isaac Crawford.

Then, with 18:10 remaining, Gabe Maloney scored to give Chillicothe a 2-1 lead, which held up over the final 58 minutes of play.

For Miami Trace, Justin Shoemaker had seven saves in goal. The Cavaliers took 22 shots.

The Panthers had six shots on the night, with Nehemiah Reissig having four saves.

Miami Trace (1-1 overall, 0-1 FAC) is at Amanda Clearcreek Saturday for a match starting at 11 a.m.

Elsewhere around the FAC Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Washington, 11-0 and Jackson beat McClain, 1-0.

Miami Trace’s Jacob Harris (12) looks to control the ball and keep it away from a Chillicothe player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Jacob-Harris-MT-soccer-v-Chill-8-29-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Jacob Harris (12) looks to control the ball and keep it away from a Chillicothe player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald