Lady Lions fall to Massie

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted former South Central Ohio League rivals Clinton-Massie to the courts at Gardner Park Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Massie won the match, 3-2.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost to Nina Lazie, 3-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Shawna Conger defeated Roelee Schulz, 6-3, 6-1.

At third singles, Mei Kobayashi lost in three sets to Vanessa Asher, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6.

The teams split the two doubles matches.

At first doubles, Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddux lost to Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6.

At second doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome beat Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6. The third set was played as a tiebreaker to 10 instead of a regular set.

Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday to conclude a match postponed by rain on Aug. 27.

The Lady Lions were leading that match, two courts to one with first singles and second doubles still in progress.

Washington will play at Logan Elm Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Shawna Conger hits a two-handed return during a second singles match against Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Shawna-Conger-vs-Massie-10us-8-28-2019.jpg Washington’s Shawna Conger hits a two-handed return during a second singles match against Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Gardner Park. Photo by Mary Kay West