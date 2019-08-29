Logan Elm tennis beats Miami Trace

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Logan Elm for a non-conference match Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Anita Pursell lost to Keller Clouse, 3-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Bayley Thompson fell to Ella Bennington, 0-6, 2-6.

Alex King lost at third singles to Kara Lutz, 0-6, 1-6.

Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone lost at first doubles, 0-6, 2-6 to Mattie Smith and Hope Miller.

Savannah Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang rallied to defeat Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson at second doubles, 7-5, 6-2.

In a reserve singles match, King lost, 6-8.

In j-v doubles, Riley Cruea and Kendall Elliott split two pro sets against Logan Elm, 1-8 and 8-2.

Dee Page and Emma Seyfang lost, 5-8; Shania Peters and Jenna Goddard lost, 5-8 and Maddie Frye and Lindsey Carter lost, 2-8.

Miami Trace will host former South Central Ohio League opponents Clinton-Massie Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.