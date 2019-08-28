Lady Panther golf stays unbeaten in FAC

After a couple of somewhat dreary weather days, the sun emerged and the third Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match was played Wednesday at The Greens.

Miami Trace won the match to improve to 12-0 in the FAC.

The Lady Panthers shot a team score of 228, led by Libby Aleshire, the match medalist with a 47.

Alyssa Butler shot a 48 for Miami Trace, Destinee Butler had a score of 62 and Makayla Barnes, Regan Hagler and Hayley Davis each had a score of 70.

Chillicothe and McClain tied for second with team scores of 246.

Jackson shot a team score of 247 and Washington had a team total of 270.

For Washington, Savannah Osborne led with a 57.

Erynne Croker shot a 66, Taylor Hixson, 69, Kennedy Sutton, 78 and Kaitlyn Coder, 79.

Washington and Miami Trace will play again at The Greens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. That will be a tri-match with Westfall.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Washington and Miami Trace will host McClain in a non-conference tri-match, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Regan Hagler hits an approach shot to the green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Regan-Hagler-MT-golf-8-28-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Regan Hagler hits an approach shot to the green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Kaitlyn Coder putts for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Kaitlyn-Coder-Lady-Lion-golf-8-28-2019.jpg Kaitlyn Coder putts for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Taylor Hixson watches her tee shot for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Taylor-Hixson-Lady-Lion-golf-8-28-2019.jpg Taylor Hixson watches her tee shot for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.