Miami Trace girls golf wins 2nd FAC match

JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference’s second girls golf match of the 2019 season began on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

It was suspended by weather and was concluded Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Miami Trace won the match with a team score of 215. They are currently undefeated in the FAC.

McClain was second with a 231 score.

Jackson was third with a 234 and Washington had a team score of 269.

Chillicothe did not attend and received a forfeit.

Alyssa Butler was medalist with a 47 for the low score for Miami Trace.

Libby Aleshire had a 49, Makayla Barnes, 55; Destinee Butcher, 64; Regan Hagler, 64; Haley Davis, 73 and Taylor Moore, 76.

Erynne Croker had the low score of 58 for Washington.

Taylor Hixson shot a 61, Savannah Osborne had a score of 70, Kaitlyn Coder, 80 and Kennedy Sutton, 81.

Washington, Miami Trace and Westfall will play a tri-match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 4:30 p.m.