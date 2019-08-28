Lady Panther volleyball beats Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace volleyball team hit the road Tuesday to open the third season of the Frontier Athletic Conference with a match at Jackson.

Miami Trace won in four sets, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-15.

For Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman led with 10 kills.

Laura Robinson had eight kills and three blocks and Tapanga Sanderson had seven kills and three blocks.

Miami Trace, now 2-1 overall, 1-0 FAC, is back in action Thursday for the first varsity volleyball match in the new high school gym. The Lady Panthers will take on defending FAC champions Chillicothe.

The j-v match starts the action at 5 p.m.