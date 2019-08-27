Posted on by

Lady Lion soccer falls to McClain


Washington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m.

Washington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m.


Photo by Kenny Binegar

Washington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m.

Washington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Desarae-Grim-LLS-v-McClain-8-27-2019.jpgWashington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Photo by Kenny Binegar