Lady Lion soccer falls to McClain

Washington’s Desarae Grim (4) battles for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match against McClain Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the match, 10-0. Washington will be back in action Thursday, hosting Hillsboro at 7 p.m.

