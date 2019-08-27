McClain Tigers defeat Blue Lions

Washington senior James Baughn (left) kicks the ball behind a player from McClain during a Frontier Athletic Conference-opening match Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Washington High School. McClain won the game, 16-0. The Blue Lions will host FAC opponent Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m.
