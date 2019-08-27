Lady Lions net win over McClain

The Washington Lady Blue Lion volleyball teams hosted McClain for the Frontier Athletic Conference opener Tuesday evening.

Washington made it a clean sweep of the freshman, junior-varsity and varsity matches.

Washington won the freshman match, 25-17, 11-25, 25-14.

The Lady Lions won the j-v match, 25-19, 26-24.

Washington won the varsity match in straight sets, 25-10, 25-20 and 25-22.

“I think we came out with a lot more fire,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “We were consistent with our defense and consistent with our serving. We didn’t make too many errors.

“In the first (game), we were very, very solid,” DeAtley said. “Our serving tonight was consistent and aggressive. We knew our spots; where we wanted to serve and how we wanted to serve and that helped a lot.”

Statistically for Washington, Rayana Burns led with six kills. Brittney Wilson had five kills and Mallory Hicks had three.

Hicks and Halli Wall both had five ace serves and Burns had two aces.

Hicks led the team with 10 digs. Mackenzie Truex and Aaralyne Estep each had seven digs.

Burns led with four solo blocks and one block assist and Emily Semler had two solo blocks and one block assist.

Washington (1-2 overall, 1-0 FAC) will host conference rivals Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Brittney Wilson (5) hits past a McClain player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Brittney-Wilson-WHS-vball-vs-McClain-8-27-2019.jpg Washington’s Brittney Wilson (5) hits past a McClain player during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald