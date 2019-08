Lady Lion volleyball falls to Wilmington

The Washington Lady Lion varsity volleyball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington Saturday, Aug. 24.

Wilmington won the match in five sets, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25, 16-14.

Rayana Burns led with 20 kills. Brittany Wilson had 10 kills.

Olivia Wayne had three ace serves.

Aaralynne Estep had 24 digs, Mallory Hicks had 16 digs, and Halli Wall, Olivia Wayne, Mackenzie Truex each had 14 digs.

Wilson had four solo blocks and four block assists; Burns had three solo blocks and one block assist, and Hicks had two solo blocks and two block assists.

Wall had 35 set assists.