The Tuesday evening tennis match featuring Miami Trace at Washington was suspended due to rain.

Washington had notched wins at second singles and first doubles, while Miami Trace won the third singles match.

First singles and second doubles will be concluded on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Washington is scheduled to host Clinton-Massie Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace is slated to host Logan Elm Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.