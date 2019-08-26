Lady Lion tennis 7th at Wilmington Invit.

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team took part in the Wilmington Invitational Saturday, Aug. 24.

Washington placed seventh in the eight-team tournament.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost to Burns of Wilmington, 8-1.

Foose lost to Burks of Westerville Central, 8-0.

Foose defeated Victor of Kings, 8-4 to place seventh.

At second singles, Shawna Conger lost her first match to Pederson of Northwestern, 8-0.

Conger defeated McCauley of Little Miami, 8-0.

Conger lost to Lane of Westerville Central, 8-1, placing sixth.

At third singles, Mei Kobayashi lost in the first round to Yeager of Northwestern, 8-0.

Kobayashi lost to Moore of Kings, 8-0.

Kobayashi defeated Pratt of Little Miami, 8-4 to place seventh.

At first doubles, Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddux opened with an 8-6 loss to Choo and Rupp of Westerville Central.

Hall and Maddux fell to Dotson and Smith from Northwestern, 8-1.

Hall and Maddux defeated Dye and Goddard of Little Miami, 8-0 to place seventh.

Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost their first match at second doubles, 8-0 to Gerken and Tiffin of Springboro.

Worth and Newsome then fell to Barker and Conger of Wilmington, 8-0.

Worth and Newsome beat Bailey and Cline of Little Miami, 8-1 to place seventh.

Teams were awarded nine points for a first place finish, seven for second, six for third, five points for fourth place, four points for fifth place, three points for sixth place, two points for seventh place and one point for eighth place.

Springboro won the event with 39 points.

Miamisburg was second with 30 points, followed by Northwestern in third with 38 points and Wilmington in fourth with 27 points.

Westerville Central was fifth with 25 points, Kings placed sixth with 18 points, Washington was seventh with 11 points and Little Miami was eighth with seven points.

Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.