WHS’ Copas 5th at Wilmington meet

WILMINGTON — The Washington Blue Lion high school cross country teams competed in the Finishtiming Classic held at Wilmington College Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Blue Lions placed 15th and the Lady Lions placed 10th.

Washington’s Cloe Copas placed fifth in a field of 122 runners in a time of 21.07.0.

Karson Runk was the top placer for the Blue Lions, finishing 43rd in 19:06.2. The boys high school race had a total of 204 runners.

The Washington Middle School teams did not take part in the meet.

Kaelin Pfeifer was 13th in 22:04.0.

Also for Washington: Kayli Merritt, 58th, 26:02.1; Abby Tackage, 95th, 28:43.7; Mia Moats, 96th, 28:51.5.

Conner High School from Kentucky won the event with 57 placement points.

Wilmington was fifth with 154 points. Washington placed 10th with 202 points.

Also for Washington, Jaedan Meriweather was 88th in 20:34.5; Chase Mallow, 130th, 22:06.7; Branton Dawes, 139th, 22:41.8; Brayden May, 147th, 23:02.6; Josh Waters, 153, 23:26.8; Noah Hicks, 160th, 23:47.6; Ian Roush, 166th, 24:01.2; Jonah Waters, 172nd, 24:27.1; Caden Hott, 175th, 24:51.7; Ryan Elrich, 184th, 25:39.1; Luke Rader, 190th, 26:45.5; Bryce Warner, 194th, 27:44.6; Zion Wilson, 201st, 29:48.2; Thomas May, 202nd, 32:05.8.

Washington will run at Circleville Saturday at 9 a.m.