Washington’s Shlok Shah (7) punts the ball away during a match against Circleville Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Washington High School. Circleville won, 8-1. Sam Shaffer scored for Washington with the assist from Grant Kuhlwein.

Washington’s Shlok Shah (7) punts the ball away during a match against Circleville Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Washington High School. Circleville won, 8-1. Sam Shaffer scored for Washington with the assist from Grant Kuhlwein.