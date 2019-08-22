MT cc 1st, 2nd

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers held the 2019 season-opening cross country meet Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Mitchell Park.

Miami Trace won the high school girls race (5000-meters) with a team placement point total of 38.

Fairfield was second with 41 points and Washington was third with 47 points.

Ciara Colwell of Fairfield won with a time of 20:45.

Washington’s Cloe Copas was second in 21:00 and teammate Kaelin Pfeifer was third in 22:40.

Mallory Conklin of Miami Trace placed fourth out of 32 runners in 23:15 and Kylie Petitt of Miami Trace was fifth in a time of 23:37.

In the boys 5000-meter run, Cohen Frost of Fairfield won in 17:12. His teammate, Ethan Davis, was second in 17:17.

Miami Trace had the next four placers with Bo Little third in 18:03. Henry DeBruin was fourth in 18:04 and Simon DeBruin was fifth with a time of 18:19.

Caleb Brannigan placed sixth in 18:20.

Karson Runk was the first runner to reach the finish line for Washington, placing 18th in 19:59.

There were 74 runners in the high school boys race.

Fairfield won with 27 placement points.

Miami Trace was right behind the Lions with 28 points.

Hillsboro was third with 94 points, McClain placed fourth with 113 points, Washington was fifth with 137 points and Whiteoak was sixth with 142 points.

In the middle school 3200-meter run, Hillsboro won the girls meet with 21 placement points.

Washington was second with 63 points, followed by Fairfield with 69 and Greenfield with 82.

In the middle school boys meet, Bishop Flaget won with 51 placement points.

Fairfield was second with 57 points, followed by Washington with 67, Whiteoak with 76 and Hillsboro with 99.

Washington’s next meet is Saturday at Wilmington College at 9 a.m.

Miami Trace’s next meet is Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Ohio Classic in Hillsboro.

Miami Trace and Washington High School girls results:

Cloe Copas, W, 2nd, 21:00; Kaelin Pfeifer, W, 3rd, 22:40; Mallory Conklin, MT, 4th, 23:15; Kylie Petitt, MT, 5th, 23:37; Meghan Cory, MT, 7th, 25:48; Kayli Merritt, W, 8th, 26:13; Aubrey McCoy, MT, 14th, 27:38; Devan Thomas, MT, 16th, 28:23; Annabella Szcerbiak, MT, 18th, 28:35; Saylor Preston, MT, 19th, 28:42; Lilly Litteral MT, 21st, 29:38; Abby Tackage, W, 22nd, 29:42; Diya Patel, W, 23rd, 30:12; Mia Moats, W, 25th, 31:00; Garren Walker, W, 30th, 35:03.

Washington and Miami Trace High School boys results:

Bo Little, MT, 3rd, 18:03; Henry DeBruin, MT, 4th, 18:04; Simon DeBruin, MT, 5th, 18:19; Caleb Brannigan, MT, 6th, 18:20; Mcale Callahan, MT, 10th, 18:56; Connor Bucher, MT, 16th, 19:52; Karson Runk, W, 18th, 19:59; Jaedan Meriweather, W, 21st, 20:12; Jaden Rowe, MT, 24th, 20:51; Graham Carson, MT, 25th, 20:56; Christian Rossiter, MT, 31st, 22:16; Chase Mallow, W, 33rd, 22:27; Samuel Colter, W, 36th, 23:11; Branton Dawes, 39th, 23:32; Ian Roush, W, 42nd, 23:39; Brayden May, W, 43rd, 23:46; Josh Waters, W, 44th, 23:47; Jacob Pettit, MT 49th, 24:28; Noah Hicks, W, 50th, 24:29; Matthew Warner, MT, 51st, 24:30; Fletcher Havens, MT, 53rd, 24:49; Bryce Warner, W, 24:59; Jonah Waters, W, 56th, 25:40; Max Trimble, MT, 57th, 25:43; Wesley May, MT, 58th, 25:46; Ryan Elrich, W, 60th, 26:46; Luke Rader, W, 62nd, 27:57; Justin Grove, W, 66th, 29:34; Thomas May, W, 72nd, 32:52.

Washington and Miami Trace Middle School girls results:

Ginny Trent, MT, 3rd, 13:55; Lyndynn Gibbs, W, 4th, 14:10; Trinity George, W, 16th, 16:30; Aysha Haney, W, 17th, 16:31; Angel Grove, W, 24th, 18:58; Jordan Mead, W, 25th, 19:09; Kiersten Kulin, MT, 26th, 19:11; Klynn Cornell, MT, 31st, 19:49; Briana York, MT, 35th, 24:54.

Miami Trace and Washington Middle School boys results:

Isaac Coulter, W, 4th, 12:39; Eli Fliehman, MT, 5th, 12:40; Will Miller, W, 6th, 12:51; Marcus Jackson, MT, 8th, 13:11; Tristan Combs, MT, 12th, 13:41; Gage Merritt, W, 21st, 14:48; John Wall, W, 25th, 15:24; Isiah Wightman, W, 30th, 16:17; Gabe Wightman, W, 35th, 17:07; Bryson Yeoman, MT, 39th, 18:38; Bevin Wilson, W, 41st, 20:40; Jon Rader, W, 43rd, 21:47; Toby Lovett, W, 45th, 23:15.

TOP FIVE BOYS AT McCLAIN — These are the 1st through 5th place finishers (from left to right) at the McClain season-opening cross country meet at Mitchell Park Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 1st; Ethan Davis, Fairfield, 2nd; and from Miami Trace, Bo Little, 3rd; Henry DeBruin, 4th and Simon DeBruin, 5th. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Top-five-bs-boys-Mc-cc-8-21-2019.jpg TOP FIVE BOYS AT McCLAIN — These are the 1st through 5th place finishers (from left to right) at the McClain season-opening cross country meet at Mitchell Park Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Cohen Frost, Fairfield, 1st; Ethan Davis, Fairfield, 2nd; and from Miami Trace, Bo Little, 3rd; Henry DeBruin, 4th and Simon DeBruin, 5th. TOP FIVE GIRLS AT McCLAIN — These are the 1st through 5th place finishers (from left to right) at the McClain season-opening cross country meet at Mitchell Park Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Ciara Colwell, Fairfield, 1st; (from Washington) Cloe Copas, 2nd and Kaelin Pfeifer, 3rd and (from Miami Trace), Mallory Conklin, 4th and Kylie Petitt, 5th. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Top-five-hs-girls-Mc-cc-8-21-2019.jpg TOP FIVE GIRLS AT McCLAIN — These are the 1st through 5th place finishers (from left to right) at the McClain season-opening cross country meet at Mitchell Park Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Ciara Colwell, Fairfield, 1st; (from Washington) Cloe Copas, 2nd and Kaelin Pfeifer, 3rd and (from Miami Trace), Mallory Conklin, 4th and Kylie Petitt, 5th. Cloe Copas runs at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Cloe-Copas-at-McClain-8-21-2019.jpg Cloe Copas runs at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Miami Trace’s Aubrey McCoy, at left, runs alongside a competitor from McClain High School during the season-opening meet at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Aubrey-McCoy-at-Mc-cc-8-21-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Aubrey McCoy, at left, runs alongside a competitor from McClain High School during the season-opening meet at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Kylie Petitt of Miami Trace competes in the McClain cross country opener at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Kylie-Petitt-at-Mc-8-21-2019.jpg Kylie Petitt of Miami Trace competes in the McClain cross country opener at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Washington’s Kaelin Pfiefer runs by the pond at Mitchell Park in Greenfield at the McClain season-opening cross country meet Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Kaelin-Pfeifer-at-Mc-cc-8-21-2019.jpg Washington’s Kaelin Pfiefer runs by the pond at Mitchell Park in Greenfield at the McClain season-opening cross country meet Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Miami Trace runners on the course at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin and Bo Little. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Simon-Henry-and-Bo-at-Mc-cc-8-21-2019.jpg Miami Trace runners on the course at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (l-r); Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin and Bo Little. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

At season opener at Greenfield