McClain golf top Panthers at The Greens

The Miami Trace Panthers golf team hosted the Tigers of McClain in a non-conference dual match Tuesday, Aug. 20 at The Greens.
McClain won the match with a team score of 189 to 236 for Miami Trace.
Trenton Newkirk of McClain was medalist with a 40.
Justin Marshall paced the Panthers with a 56.
Dawson Wallace shot a 57 for the Panthers, followed by Kyle Adkins, 61; Christian Porter, 62; Carter Bainter, 64 and Blaine Williams, 68.
Other scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 46; Isaac Carroll, 50; Seth Wise, 53; Carson Spangler, 53; David Edwards, 54.
Miami Trace won the j-v match against McClain, 182 to 185.
Gavin Cowden and Kyler Batson were low for the Panthers, both shooting a score of 60.
Dylin Farley had a 62 for the Panthers, Bryce Eggleton a 63 and Simon Thornburg, 69.
J-v scores for McClain: Landon Pointer, 65; Alex Roberts, 63 and Shaun Rogers, 57.
The Panthers will compete in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday at Chillicothe at 4 p.m.