McClain golf top Panthers at The Greens

The Miami Trace Panthers golf team hosted the Tigers of McClain in a non-conference dual match Tuesday, Aug. 20 at The Greens.

McClain won the match with a team score of 189 to 236 for Miami Trace.

Trenton Newkirk of McClain was medalist with a 40.

Justin Marshall paced the Panthers with a 56.

Dawson Wallace shot a 57 for the Panthers, followed by Kyle Adkins, 61; Christian Porter, 62; Carter Bainter, 64 and Blaine Williams, 68.

Other scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 46; Isaac Carroll, 50; Seth Wise, 53; Carson Spangler, 53; David Edwards, 54.

Miami Trace won the j-v match against McClain, 182 to 185.

Gavin Cowden and Kyler Batson were low for the Panthers, both shooting a score of 60.

Dylin Farley had a 62 for the Panthers, Bryce Eggleton a 63 and Simon Thornburg, 69.

J-v scores for McClain: Landon Pointer, 65; Alex Roberts, 63 and Shaun Rogers, 57.

The Panthers will compete in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday at Chillicothe at 4 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Dawson Wallace putts during a non-conference dual match with McClain Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Dawson-Wallace-MT-golf-8-20-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Dawson Wallace putts during a non-conference dual match with McClain Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald