Lady Lion tennis opens with win at Jackson

JACKSON — The defending co-Frontier Athletic Conference tennis champions, Washington, began the 2019 season with a match at Jackson Thursday, Aug. 15.

This followed a rain out of the scheduled season-opener against Hillsboro on Aug. 13.

Washington defeated Jackson, three courts to two.

The Lady Lions won the three singles courts and Jackson took the two doubles matches.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose defeated Madison Ephlin, 6-1, 6-4.

At second singles, Sydnie Hall beat Leslie Bragg, 7-5, 6-1.

Third singles had Payton Maddux beating Skylar Hatfield, 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Shawna Conger and Addie Newsome lost to Lilly Houser and Isabella Stafford, 2-6, 1-6.

At second doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Mei Kobayashi lost to Charlee Carper and Natalie Malone, 2-6, 3-6.

Washington will return to the courts Wednesday with a match at Circleville.