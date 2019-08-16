Lady Lion golf opens 2019 season at Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lion golf team competed in its first match of the 2019 season on Monday, Aug. 12 at Chillicothe.

Miami Trace won the match with a 214.

Jackson was second with a 242, followed by McClain with a 253, Chillicothe at 256 and Washington at 273.

Hillsboro does not have a girls golf team this season.

Savannah Osborne led Washington with a 58.

Taylor Hixson had a score of 67, followed by Erynne Croker, 68; Kaitlyn Coder, 80 and Kennedy Sutton, 81.

Washington will play in the next Frontier Athletic Conference match, this one at Jackson, Tuesday at 4 p.m.