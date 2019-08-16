McClain wins 1st FAC golf match of 2019

JACKSON — The first Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf match of the 2019 season was held Thursday at the Franklin Valley Golf Club near Jackson.

In a very competitive match, McClain won with a 175, edging past Hillsboro (178) and Chillicothe (179).

The Blue Lions of Washington High School were fourth with a team score of 181.

Next was Jackson with a 185 and Miami Trace with a 222 team score.

Trenton Newkirk of McClain and Daniel Haller of Chillicothe shared medalist honors with scores of 37.

For Washington, Brock Morris was the low scorer with a 41.

Cole Enochs led Miami Trace with a score of 53.

Other scores for Washington: Ty Rose, 45; Brice Cartwright, 47; Cameron Johnson, 48; Caden Hott, 59; Drew Ferguson, 60.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Justin Marshall, 56; Carter Bainter, 56; Kyle Adkins, 57; Dawson Wallace, 66; Blaine Williams, 70.

Other scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 44; Seth Wise, 46; Carson Spangler, 48; David Edwards, 50; Landan Pointer, 55.

Other scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 42; Luke Smith, 45; Jackson Bolen, 55; Jacob Lemaster, 60; Gabe Corcoran, 67.

Hillsboro scores: Gabe Mycroft, 39; Gavin Puckett, 44; Haden Miller, 46; Ryan Harless, 49; Lawton Parry, 55; Bryce Bledsoe, 61.

Jackson scores: Trace Speakman, 42; Caleb Rose, 45; Ethan Rasp, 49; Braiden Lies, 49; Camryn Rose, 54; Ethan Rice, 54.

Washington is at home Monday for a non-league match against Vinton County and Grandview Heights.

On Wednesday, the Blue Lions and Panthers will be at home (The Greens of the Fayette County Park District, or The Greens for short). All six FAC teams will compete, beginning at 4 p.m.

Blue Lions place 4th