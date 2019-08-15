MT girls golf has good start to ‘19 season

The Miami Trace girls golf team began the 2019 season at the Logan Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The event was held at Hocking Hills Country Club.

Miami Trace went 8-4 on the day with only four players competing.

The competition was primarily every team who will be in the Sectional except Chillicothe and Hillsboro.

Miami Trace shot a team score of 439.

Libby Aleshire and Alyssa Butler shared low-scoring honors for Miami Trace, each with a 103. That score tied them for fifth out of 65 golfers.

Makayla Barnes had a score of 109 and Destinee Butcher, 124.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Miami Trace took part in the Fairfield Union Invitational.

Miami Trace placed fourth out of five teams with a 416 total score.

Aleshire shot a 93 to lead Miami Trace.

Butler had a score of 95, Barnes shot a 102 and Butcher a 126.

The Miami Trace girls golf team won their match at the Chillicothe Country Club held Monday, Aug. 12

This was a Frontier Athletic Conference match with Jackson, McClain, Chillicothe and Washington. (Hillsboro does not have a team.)

Miami Trace won with a team score of 214.

Alyssa Butler was the medalist with a 49.

Libby Aleshire shot a 50, Makayla Barnes, 55, Destinee Butcher, 60 and Regan Hagler, 71.

Jackson had a team score of 242, followed by McClain, 253; Chillicothe, 256 and Washington, 273.

Miami Trace will play another FAC match at Jackson Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.