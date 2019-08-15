Posted on by

Unioto golf wins tri-match with Blue Lions, Panthers


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School boys golf teams hosted Unioto at the Greens of the Fayette County Park District course Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Unioto won with a team score of 173.

Washington was second with a 205 and Miami Trace was third with a score of 239.

Schobelock of Unioto was the medalist with a score of 37.

The Blue Lions were led by Brock Morris with a 43.

Dawson Wallace shot the low score of 52 for Miami Trace.

Other scores for the Blue Lions: Brice Cartwright, 50; Ty Rose, 52; Cameron Johnson, 60; Drew Ferguson, 70 and Caden Hott, 72.

Other scores for the Panthers: Justin Marshall, 59; Carter Bainter, 60; Cole Enochs, 68; Kyler Adkins, 69 and Blaine Williams, 74.

Other scores for Unioto: Gerber, 44; Platt, 44; Kaltenbach, 48; Spriggs, 50; Lott, 52.

Miami Trace will host McClain Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Blue Lions golf are home against Miami Trace Wednesday at 4 p.m.

