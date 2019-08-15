Blue Lion season tickets available now

The Record-Herald has received the following news release from the Washington High School Athletic Department.

Season ticket pick-up for Washington C.H. athletics is ongoing at the high school.

Stop by the high school on weekdays from 8 until 11 a.m. and from 1 until 2:30 p.m. to pick-up your season tickets.

All sports passes are on sale, as well.

The All sports pass will provide entry to all home Washington athletic events, excluding OHSAA tournaments. Please call the Athletic Office with any questions 740-636-4221 ext 4420.

Sales will be in the Athletic entrance/gym lobby entrance at the high school.

Prices for all sports passes are as follows: Senior, $10; Student, $25; Adult, $100; Family, $250.