Miami Trace tennis opens 2019 season

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace tennis team began the 2019 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The defending co-champions from 2018 defeated Miami Trace, three courts to two.

At first singles, Miami Trace’s Anita Pursell lost to Abbey Sims-Clark, 0-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Miami Trace’s Bayley Thompson fell to Natalie Drotleff, 0-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace’s Cameron Bucher won her third singles match, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 over Abby Pendell.

The teams split the two doubles matches.

At first doubles, Miami Trace’s Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone lost to Ali Grossman and Maddie Schafer, 2-6, 0-6.

Savanna Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang won the second doubles match for Miami Trace, 6-3, 7-6 over Sidney Wissler and Asia Penn.

Miami Trace played three j-v doubles matches against Chillicothe, winning two.

Alex King and Riley Cruea of Miami Trace won, 8-1; Kendall Elliott and Dee Page lost, 5-8 and Emma Seyfang and Shania Peters won, 8-3.

Miami Trace continues play in the FAC Thursday at home at 4:30 p.m. against Hillsboro.