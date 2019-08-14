Miami Trace announces parking pass, all-sports pass sales

MT Football Reserved Parking Pass Sales:

Due to the home side bleacher construction project currently underway, reserved football seats are not able to be sold at this time.

There are contingency plans in place in the event that the home bleachers are not accessible for use during home football games. Temporary bleachers will be added to the visiting side of the field and both crowds will utilize their designated areas of the visitors bleachers. Parking will also be limited at the stadium site due to the construction and ongoing demolition of the old school building.

On-site reserved parking passes may be purchased for $30 until all reserved spots are sold. For more information please contact the athletic office at 740-333-4771.

Miami Trace All Sports Passes:

Once again the Miami Trace Athletic Department will be selling All Sports Passes. These passes provide admission to all high school and middle school home athletic events excluding OHSAA tournament contests.

As a member of the Frontier Athletic Conference, admission prices have changed. All tickets (Adult, Student, Senior Citizen) for both High School and Middle School athletic events will be $5. Panther fans are encouraged to take advantage of the all sports passes as a way of reducing admission costs if they plan to attend a number of events.

Pass pricing will be as follows:

Adult All Sports Pass: $100

Senior Citizen (Age 60 and up) $50

Student Pass: $50

Family Pass (4 passes): $300

All sport passes and parking passes will be on sale on Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the football stadium during the Panther Nation Celebration (Meet the Team Night) and again on Monday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the high school main office and during the school day from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. after Aug. 19. For more information please contact the Athletic Office at 740-333-4771.

Passes can be purchased beginning Friday