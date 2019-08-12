Blue Lion golf opens season at Buckeye Hills

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team opened the 2019 season by taking part in the Adam Sharp Memorial, hosted by the McClain Tigers and held at Buckeye Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

There were 10 boys teams and four girls teams in the 18-hole event.

West Union won the boys tournament with a 345.

Unioto was right behind them with a team score of 346.

McClain was fifth with a 374, Hillsboro was sixth with a 396 and Jackson was seventh with a 397.

The Blue Lions placed ninth with a 416.

Individually for Washington, Ty Rose led with a 93.

Brock Morris shot a 95, Brice Cartwright, 96 and Drew Ferguson, 132.

Ty Schobelock of Unioto was the medalist with a 76.

Medalist for the girls was Maddi Shoults of Westfall, shooting 75.

Washington will play at Jackson Tuesday, the opening match in Frontier Athletic Conference play.

Boys team scores: West Union, 1st, 345; Unioto, 2nd, 346; North Adams, 3rd, 355; Manchester, 4th, 373; McClain, 5th, 374; Hillsboro, 6th, 396; Jackson, 7th, 397; Whiteoak, 8th, 399; Washington, 9th, 416; Vinton County, 10th, 454

Girls team scores: Westfall, 1st, 354; West Union, 2nd, 432; McClain, 3rd, 448; North Adams, 4th, 460.