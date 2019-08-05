2 wins at State

CAMBRIDGE — The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star baseball team recently finished a four-game run in the State Little League baseball tournament here.

On Saturday, July 27, the Washington team opened State tournament play with a game against Boardman.

Washington scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Boardman rallied to post a 6-4 victory.

Lucas King started and pitched 2.2 innings for Washington. Cameron Morton pitched 2.1 innings for Washington.

Morton had three hits, including two doubles.

Austin Brown had two hits, including one double and Andrew Young hit a double.

Aden Osborne walked and scored; King scored one run and Brown scored twice.

Luke Armstrong also drew a walk for Washington.

“This was a great baseball game with a traditional State-contender,” Washington manager Aaron Robertson said. “The boys played hard and the pitchers held a very good offense to only six runs.

“Boardman just had a few timely hits and we were unable to answer with our own,” Robertson said.

RHE

W 300 010 — 4 6 –

B 003 03x — 6 – –

The loss to Boardman put the Washington all-stars into a must-win situation for the remainder of the tournament.

On Sunday, July 28, Washington faced the challenge of playing Grand Valley.

Washington responded with an 11-0 victory in four innings.

Washington jumped out with five runs in the top of the first and kept adding on until they had a lead greater than 10 runs after four innings, at which time, the game was ended in accordance with the run-rule (a 15-run lead after three innings or a 10-run lead after four innings).

Luke Armstrong was the starting pitcher. He worked two scoreless innings before Javin Baker was brought in. Baker pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game and keep Washington moving forward in the tournament.

Aden Osborne walked and scored for Washington.

Armstrong had one hit and scored one run; Jameson Hyer walked and scored two runs; Baker had a single; Lucas King hit a triple and scored one run; Austin Brown had two hits, including one double and he scored one run; Kaden Bryant had a single, one walk and scored one; Noah Haithcock hit a triple and also walked and scored twice; Kyler Vernier walked and scored and Andrew Young singled, walked and scored one run.

“This was a great bounce back game for our baseball team,” manager Aaron Robertson said. “The boys jumped out early and scored five runs in the first, setting the tone for the game.

“They pitched very well, limiting Grand Valley to only three hits and no runs for the game,” Robertson said.

RHE

W 531 2xx — 11 8 –

GV 000 0xx — 0 3 –

The victory posted over Grand Valley set up a meeting with Bellevue on Monday, July 29.

Washington won this game, 4-3.

Cooper Robertson started and pitched the first inning for the Washington all-stars.

Cooper Enochs pitched one inning and Cameron Morton finished with four innings on the mound.

Washington had seven hits.

Aden Osborne drove in the game-winning run with a hit in the bottom of the sixth.

Luke Armstrong had one hit and Javin Baker had one hit.

Lucas King hit a double and scored one run; Austin Brown doubled and scored two runs; Morton and Robertson each had singles and Andrew Young walked and scored.

“We faced a very good pitcher who held us to only seven hits and gave up only one walk,” Washington manager Aaron Robertson said. “We were losing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when we were able to score two to tie it up and then (we) scored one in the sixth for the walk-off win.”

RHE

B 020 100 — 3 – –

W 010 021 — 4 7 –

What would turn out to be Washington’s final game in the tournament came against Hamilton West on Wednesday, after being rained out Tuesday, July 30.

The West-siders won the game, 14-7.

Hamilton scored eight runs in the top of the first and Washington scored twice in the bottom of the first.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, the rains began and the game was suspended.

Coming back to finish the game on Wednesday, July 31, Washington scored again to make it 8-2 after one inning.

After a scoreless second inning for both teams, Washington scored one in the third.

Hamilton was scoreless in the third and Washington did not score in the fourth.

Hamilton scored one run in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead.

Both teams scored four runs in a busy fifth inning to set the score at 13-7, Hamilton.

The West-siders scored one run in the sixth to set what would be the final score, 14-7.

“We fought hard until the end,” Washington manager Aaron Robertson said.

Lucas King, Cooper Robertson, Austin Brown, Cooper Enochs and Jameson Hyer were the pitchers in the game for Washington.

Aden Osborne had two hits and scored one run; Hyer had two hits; King had three hits and scored three runs; Brown had two hits, including a double, with one walk and two runs.

Enochs had two hits, including a triple and scored one run and Andrew Young had one hit.

“We are really excited about what the boys were able to do at State this year, winning two games,” Robertson said. “We know and understand that we have a lot of work ahead of us. We’ve won two games (at State) the last two years. We’re ready to put in the work for next year already with the goal of winning it all.

“All-in-all, it was a good experience this year,” Robertson said. “The kids had a great time. They enjoyed each other’s company and the camaraderie. The parents enjoyed spending time with one another. I’m thankful to the parents for taking the boys back and forth to Cambridge. The parents are instrumental in making this a successful team. It dosen’t happen without them.

“The coaches were great,” Robertson said. “I’m grateful for all the work they put in.”

Coaches for the 11-year-old all-stars this year were Steve Haithcock, Jeremy Hyer, Todd Brown and Josh Morton.

“I would also like to thank Steve Osborne, our league president,” Robertson said. “He put in countless hours throughout the season, as well as talking with tournament directors, just making sure we were where we needed to be and that we had everything we needed. He was a huge part of this, as well.

“It was a good experience and I’m looking forward to what these boys have ahead of them,” Robertson said. “We’ve gone 2-2 at State the last two years. While we’re thrilled to be able to win a couple of games, we also know that the goal is to win it all. Next year, if we win it all, we can go on to Regionals and, as you know, there’s a Little League World Series. We’re going to work like crazy to make sure that happens.”

Robertson said that the Washington all-stars placed sixth out of 10 teams at State.

“Of all the Little League programs that entered a team into their District tournament, we finished in the top six,” Robertson said. “We’re certainly proud of that.”

RHE

HW 800 141 — 14 – –

W 201 040 — 7 12 –

The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team lines up for the National Anthem and Little League pledge prior to a game at the Little League State tournament, July, 2019 in Cambridge, Ohio. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Team-during-Little-League-pledge-1.jpg The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team lines up for the National Anthem and Little League pledge prior to a game at the Little League State tournament, July, 2019 in Cambridge, Ohio. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Austin Brown is behind the plate for the Washington C.H. Little League all-stars during the recent 2019 State tournament played in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Austin-Brown-1.jpg Austin Brown is behind the plate for the Washington C.H. Little League all-stars during the recent 2019 State tournament played in Cambridge. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Cameron Morton stands at second base for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during a Little League State tournament game in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Cameron-Morton-1.jpg Cameron Morton stands at second base for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during a Little League State tournament game in Cambridge. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Cooper Enochs delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the Little League State tournament held in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Cooper-Enochs-1.jpg Cooper Enochs delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the Little League State tournament held in Cambridge. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Javin Baker prepares for the pitch for the Washington C.H. all-stars during a State Little League tournament game in Cambridge in July, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Javin-Baker-1.jpg Javin Baker prepares for the pitch for the Washington C.H. all-stars during a State Little League tournament game in Cambridge in July, 2019. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Lucas King on the mound for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during State Little League tournament action in late July, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Lucas-King-1.jpg Lucas King on the mound for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during State Little League tournament action in late July, 2019. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson Washington C.H. manager Aaron Robertson, left, visits the mound to speak to one of his pitchers during the State Little League tournament in Cambridge, Ohio. Aden Osborne wears the catcher’s gear and pictured next to him is Cooper Robertson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Mound-visit-1.jpg Washington C.H. manager Aaron Robertson, left, visits the mound to speak to one of his pitchers during the State Little League tournament in Cambridge, Ohio. Aden Osborne wears the catcher’s gear and pictured next to him is Cooper Robertson. Photos courtesy of Heidi Robertson

