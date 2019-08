Washington Blue Lion Athletics is holding a mandatory meeting for all parents and guardians of student-athletes participating in athletics this fall. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in Liberty Hall.

If you have a student that is in grades 7 through 12 and is taking part in a sport this season, you must attend this informational meeting.

For more information, contact Tina Wilson at 740-636-4221 or tina.wilson@wchcs.org.