WCH 10u team competes at State

JEFFERSON — The Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-star baseball team, having won the District 8 championship, began play at the State tournament near Ashtabula Saturday, July 27.

The first game for Washington was against the team from Canfield.

Canfield won the game, 11-1 in four innings.

Washington took a brief lead with a run in the top of the second inning when Hayden Cornell walked and later came in on a bases-loaded walk to Liam Alsop.

Canfield scored two runs in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.

Sam Pfeifer (three innings) and Carter Davidson (one inning) were the pitchers for Washington.

On Sunday, July 28, the Washington C.H. all-stars took on Guernsey County.

Guernsey County won that game, 9-6, ending Washington’s stay in the tournament.

Washington had six hits in the game to 14 for Guernsey County.

Carter Davidson, Hayden Cornell and Kenton Berry were the pitchers in this game for Washington.

Quinton Marine and Kenton Berry each had two hits for Washington; Sam Pfeifer, Carter Davidson and Jacob Hays each had one hit.

“Canfield was an extremely good team,” Washington manager Matt Pfeifer said. “It was a good experience today.

“I was super proud of our kids,” Pfeifer said. “They were kind of shell-shocked when they saw (Canfield) warming up. We just didn’t quite hit well enough today.”

Against Guernsey County, Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Washington led 2-1 when they came to bat in the bottom of the second, where they scored three runs to go in front, 5-1.

However, Guernsey County scored three runs in the third and continued with two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Washington scored one run in the bottom of the sixth.

Pfeifer also spoke about the game against Guernsey County.

“We were pretty evenly matched,” Pfeifer said. “Fielding-wise, we were probably a little better. They had some good pitchers. They had about four kids that could really hit the ball far. One of them almost hit a ball out. We don’t really have any power hitters like that.”

Guernsey County was in double figures with hits, according to Pfeifer.

“The boys grew a lot,” Pfeifer said. “There were some teams that gelled really well and were very talented. They got to see a lot more than they probably have ever seen in their age group.

“Everyone had a really good time,” Pfeifer said. “It was a fun weekend all-around. We stayed in Warren, Ohio. The place where we stayed had an indoor pool, a game room, indoor tennis courts, outside basketball courts.

“I’d like to thank all of the kids and all of the parents,” Pfeifer said. “And my coaches, Todd Cornell, B.J. Marine and Ken Berry and our league in general. The kids came a long way from the beginning of the season, to the Districts to the State. It’s been a lot of fun.”

WCH vs Canfield

W 010 0xx — 1

C 026 3xx — 11

———

WCH vs Guernsey County (District 5)

GC 013 221 — 9

W 230 001 — 6

Offensively for Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars vs Guernsey County: Quinton Marine, 2-2, 2 bb, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Sam Pfeifer, 1-4, 2 rbi; Carter Davidson, 1-3, hbp, 1 rbi; Kenton Berry, 2-2, 2 bb, 2 rbi; Hayden Cornell, 0-3; Kiontae Tyree, 0-1, 2 bb; Nathaniel Brown, 0-2; Corbin Evans, 0-1; Matthew Jones, 0-3; Jacob Hays, 1-1; Liam Alsop, 0-0, bb.

Carter Davidson tags a runner out at second base for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-star team at the Little League State tournament over the weekend near Ashtabula, Ohio. Hayden Cornell makes the putout at first base for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars during a game in the Little League State tournament over the past weekend near Ashtabula. Kenton Berry (7) steals second base for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars during a State Little League tournament game against Canfield played near Ashtabula Saturday, July 27, 2019. Sam Pfeifer of the Washington C.H. 10-year-old Little League all-stars drives a ball into right field for a hit during a game against Canfield Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the State tournament. Jacob Hays takes a swing at a pitch for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-star team in the State Little League tournament against Guernsey County Sunday, July 28, 2019. Kiontae Tyree (foreground) makes the play at third base for the Washington C.H. all-stars during their State tournament game against Guernsey County Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Jefferson, Ohio.